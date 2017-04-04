Android 7.1.2 Nougat for Pixel C already being rolled out; substantial changes to navigation buttons brought in by new update
Pixel C and Nexus Player owners will soon get the latest version of Android 7 Nougat. The software is already being rolled out, so it is only a matter of time before the OS will have another upgraded version.
Android 7.1.2 Nougat was rumored to roll out on April 3, and true enough, the software is already coming to the two devices. Google previously announced that they will make the latest version of Nougat available to Nexus and Pixel devices, which includes Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Pixel XL, and Pixel.
The Pixel C and the Nexus Player were included in the list, but it came as a surprise when Google first made Android 7.1.2 Nougat available on the two devices.
According to the Pixel C owners, they were able to upgrade their device to the latest operating system along with the April Security Update, which required them to free up 340 MB of space. The update is released over the air, and it is usually released in stages. This means that not all Pixel C owners will get the Android 7.1.2 Nougat as there are compatibility issues that still needs to be fixed. Those owners will have to wait for several days before receiving an update.
Meanwhile, for those who want to receive the update immediately, it is best to check the handset's System Updates and see if there is one that's available already.
Android 7.1.2 Nougat brings several changes in the Pixel's navigation and launcher buttons. Owners can now get into their apps by just swiping up. Also, the search widget is changed to a pill-shaped "G" logo located on the left side of the home screen.
Other features include on-screen navigation buttons, which are designed to complement the ones in the Pixel. This was changed from the outlined square and triangle.
Unfortunately, Google Assistant will not be released with the update.
