Ami Brown of 'Alaskan Bush People' update: Matriarch's stage 4 lung cancer deemed inoperable

A photo of Ami Brown, the matriarch of "Alaskan Bush People." Facebook/alaskanbushppl

One of the main stars of the reality show "Alaskan Bush People," Ami Brown, has been found to have cancer of the lungs. Fans and audiences are now concerned about her condition, especially after her diagnosis was revealed in recent episodes.

Brown was recently seen making her way around in a wheelchair due to her condition, according to the Facebook page Alaskan Bush People Exposed. This has led many to believe that her lung cancer could be past the curable stage. This was confirmed on the Facebook page, wherein it was stated that the lung cancer was now in stage 4.

If this is truly the case, then Brown only has a slim chance of surviving the ordeal. Even if she undergoes chemotherapy and immunotherapy in the best facilities that modern medicine can offer, she will only have a 10 percent survival rate.

Also, at this stage, cancer will easily find its way to other body parts and major organs, which would worsen her overall condition.

If Brown receives the right treatment by the best doctors, her life expectancy should be increased by six to 12 months. However, miracles can still happen, and there is still a tiny chance of survival. Fans of the popular Discovery Channel show are likely to be praying for her speedy recovery.

Another health concern is directed toward the patriarch of the family, Billy Brown. It would appear that he hasn't been doing well himself, and has shown some significant weight loss as of late. Billy has also looked a little bit beaten recently.

If he has to deal with the cancer of his wife, things might take a turn for the worse for him as well. Nevertheless, this hasn't deterred him from being a good husband and loving father.

"Alaskan Bush People" airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on the Discovery Channel.





