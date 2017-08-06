'American Vandal' release date, plot news: Netflix series pokes fun at true crime genre with juvenile vandalism

Netflix's new series "American Vandal," which is a satirical take on the true crime genre, tells the story of a high-school student being accused of vandalizing faculty cars.

A new trailer for the upcoming parody series was released recently and it promises a humorous take on crime investigation. The supposed culprit in question is Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro) who becomes the No. 1 suspect for spray-painting the male genital organ on a number of faculty cars in the parking lot of Hanover High School.

The said vandalism causes a major controversy in the school and the teachers and some students have already passed judgment on Maxwell, declaring him guilty of the crime. However, there are some students like Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez) who still believe in his innocence and will set out to prove it.

The crime satire is based on the popular true crime genre of shows which Netflix has nurtured such as "Making a Murderer," the "Amanda Knox" documentary and "The Keepers." Other shows that have this appeal are "The Jinx" and "Serial" from HBO. Coincidentally, Netflix will debut another crime show titled "Mindhunter" later in the fall.

Tatro, who plays the lead role, is a content creator on YouTube who rose to fame with his LifeAccordingtoJimmy channel. He also had some appearances in movies such as "22 Jump Street," "Grown Ups 2" and "Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland."

"American Vandal" is directed by Tony Yacenda, who is known for his work on "CollegeHumour Originals" in the online space. Meanwhile, executive producer Dan Perrault is known for his work on ScreenJunkies' Honest Trailers.

Viewers will know if Maxwell is innocent or not of the vandalism crime when "American Vandal" premieres on Friday, Sept. 15. All of the eight episodes will stream on Netflix.