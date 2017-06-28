'American Idol' reboot news: Ryan Seacrest thinks hosting the show 'is doable'; Paula Abdul not interested in returning as a judge

After 15 glorious seasons of providing entertainment and opportunities to its talents, "American Idol" is officially returning for a 16th season on ABC in 2018. This thrilling comeback opened various talks about the possible reunion of the show's judges and host.

Ryan Seacrest, a constant face on the show, is widely rumored to host the show's upcoming revival. Even though there is no confirmed invitation from ABC of inking him for a deal, the former host shared his thoughts about it. "The puzzle is a matrix. I love the show. I have great affection for the show, and I think the show will be tremendously successful on ABC." He hinted that despite his already busy schedule, he might be joining the reboot. In an interview with Variety, the talented host said that it's "doable."

It looks like Seacrest is more than interested in meeting both worlds. He just relocated to New York when he accepted the job as co-host of Kelly Ripa in "Live With Kelly and Ryan." If the rumors of having him in the reboot will come to fruition, he would be flying back and forth from New York to Las Angeles to fulfill his hosting duties.

Another popular name in the phenomenal hit show is Paula Abdul, one of the original judges of "American Idol." Unlike Seacrest, Abdul showed no interest in returning to the show as a judge. "I don't think I'd do the judging thing anymore?" she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. However, she admitted that she is willing to extend her help should the show need her mentoring skills.

When asked about Katy Perry's $25 million contract, Abdul said she has not received such amount as a payment. Perry's fat check is said to be an issue with Seacrest as the network was reportedly offering him only half of the said amount.

Ryan Seacrest opens up about reuniting with "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell. YouTube/TheEllenShow