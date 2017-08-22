'American Idol' reboot news: Adam Lambert wants to be a part of the show

Singer Adam Lambert arrives at the Season 12 finale of "American Idol." REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Adam Lambert has expressed his enthusiasm for being a part of the panel of judges or just about anything for the "American Idol" reboot that is currently in the works at ABC.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lambert was asked if he would be interested in being a part of the competition's reboot, to which he replied, "I would love to come back and pop in."

However, Lambert has yet to be approached by ABC, the new home of "American Idol," regarding the matter.

The singer showed confidence in the prospect of being part of the show, saying that he has taken part in every season of "American Idol" on FOX after emerging as the runner-up for season 8.

Lambert has been busy touring with the classic rock band Queen as their new vocalist, among other projects. He also judged and mentored for the Australian iteration of "X-Factor" — a competition series with a similar format as "American Idol." Given Lambert's extensive portfolio, it is safe to assume that he has the right credentials to be part of the reboot.

Katy Perry has been confirmed to be part of the judges' panel, and Lambert wished her nothing but the best. He said that she will do great as a judge, as she will likely be lending her bubbly and upbeat attitude to the show. Furthermore, she has had multiple stints on "American Idol" as a guest judge, which has led Lambert to think that the new gig will not be difficult for her.

Fans will also be seeing Ryan Seacrest returning as the host. Seacrest said he is honored to be invited to do the job once again. He also shared his feelings about the show's new home, saying that "American Idol" fits in very well with ABC.

Though the essential members of the show are still incomplete, the targeted schedule for ABC to air the "American Idol" reboot is in 2018.