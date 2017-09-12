'American Housewife' season 2 spoilers: Baby no. 4 on the way for Ali Wong's character

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon, Ali Wong and Carly Hughes. Facebook/AmericanHousewife

Things are set to go to a whole new level when "American Housewife" returns later this month. The second season of the popular sitcom series will see Doris (Ali Wong) pregnant with her fourth child.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator and executive producer Sarah Dunn revealed "American Housewife" season 2 will follow Doris' journey as a fourth-time mom. However, this time around, the character will have a different, perhaps a gentler approach than her first three children.

"Doris has been a very stern mother, very kind of 'tiger mom'," Dunn said. "But now she's gonna have a different approach to this baby."

"American Housewife" season 2 will also tackle the friendship between Doris, Katie Otto (Katy Mixon), and Angela (Carly Hughes). Sadly, their distinctive mothering philosophies might cause a rift in their relationship.

"We're also going to find out more about Angela," Dunn added. "She's very indulgent, a little bit of a hippie mom with her kids' feelings and all that stuff. Katie kind of falls in between those two, so there'll be stuff with friends on the issue of motherhood prompted by Doris accidentally getting pregnant."

To make things even more exciting, fans will see some new and unfamiliar faces in "American Housewife" season 2. This includes veteran actor George Hamilton, who has been cast in an unknown role.

Nonetheless, the character is said to be a rich man who comes out of prison and moves back into his home in Westport, Connecticut. Upon his return, he will form an unlikely friendship with Katie's ambitious and cranky son, Oliver (Daniel DiMaggio).

While things are going well with Oliver, it is not the case with his siblings, Taylor (Meg Donnely) and Anna-Kat (Julia Butters). The oldest sibling will soon begin her driver's license training, while the younger one seeks some independence and a place of her own.

"American Housewife" season 2 will premiere on Sept. 29, Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EDT on ABC.