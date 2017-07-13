'American Horror Story' season 7 spoilers: Twisty the Clown returns; title to be revealed soon
"American Horror Story" fans will see a familiar face when the anthology horror series returns for another season. Twisty (John Carroll Lynch), the serial killer clown from the show's fourth season, will reportedly be back for more.
The show's creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy announced the exciting news on Instagram last Monday, July 10. He also teased that the title for the seventh season will be revealed on Thursday, July 20.
However, TVLine reported that there might be a bit of a twist to Twisty the Clown's comeback. The villain, who was responsible for the murders and kidnappings that plagued Jupiter, Florida, might only appear on the cover of a comic book or in flashbacks.
It is also possible that Twisty the Clown's sadistic story might inspire one of the new characters' murderous tendencies, just as happened with Dandy Mott (Finn Wittrock) in "American Horror Story: Freak Show."
Aside from Twisty the Clown, "American Horror Story" season 7 will also bring back series mainstays Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Cheyenne Jackson. The newcomers include Billie Loured, Billy Eichner, Alison Pill, Colton Haynes and Leslie Grossman.
Plot details for the show's upcoming season 7 are being kept secret. What's known about the next season's theme is that it will be a modern-day story that starts on the night of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
"The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down," the 51-year-old director and screenwriter said in an interview with E! News, adding, "Which in itself was a horror story, so it's like a horror story upon a horror story."
"American Horror Story" season 7 is set to premiere in September.
-
