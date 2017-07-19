'American Horror Story' season 7 spoilers: Creator drops final teaser before title reveal
Fans speculate renewal is related to 1992 horror "Candyman"
"American Horror Story" executive producer Ryan Murphy shared one final clue ahead of Thursday's season 7 title reveal. After hinting the return of Twisty, the serial killer clown of "Freak Show," the anthology series creator took to social media to post a nightmarish image of a man covered by a swarm of bees.
The photo, which Murphy uploaded on Instagram last July 18, elicited various ideas from fans including the season's possible relation to the 1992 film "Candyman." There are also some that believe the plot could center on phobias or a mind-controlling cult.
In a recent report, TVGuide suggests that Murphy's recent post could have been inspired by the son of a slave who was murdered by a lynch mob in the horror movie "Candyman." The said slave, whose name became the title of the film, was slathered in honey and stung to his death by bees. According to the infamous legend, if someone utters his name five times while facing a mirror, his murderous spirit will appear.
Murphy has already integrated the movie's film in one of the previous seasons, "Asylum," making the "Candyman" theory very possible. However, if the series creator is indeed integrating the 1992 horror into season 7, a literal translation is highly unlikely.
Another theory put forward by many fans is one that involves phobias. Over the past months, Murphy's teasers depicted clowns, bees, and small, irregular holes. If examined closely, these three are among the most common fears that people have.
Should the upcoming renewal be about phobias, Murphy would not dare to use the word "phobias" as the subtitle. Based on previous seasons, he does not like straightforward titles. They are normally based on places that scare people rather than on things that scare them.
FX has not yet confirmed a release date for "American Horror Story" season 7.
