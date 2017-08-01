'American Horror Story' season 7 release date, cast news: 'Cult' will welcome back fan-favorite actress
Emma Roberts is back. After missing two seasons, the 26-year-old actress and singer is returning to "American Horror Story: Cult."
Earlier this week, series creator Ryan Murphy confirmed that Roberts would be making her return in the new installment. However, no details were given about the character she is playing.
Roberts appeared in two previous seasons of the FX horror anthology television series, "Coven" and "Freak Show." Her character in "Coven," Madison Montgomery, was strangled to death by Kyle Spencer (Evan Peters).
In "American Horror Story: Freak Show," Roberts played a sham fortune teller, Maggie Esmerelda, who was working with Stanley (Denis O'Hare) to access the freak show. Unfortunately, the character was sawed in half by Chester Creb (Neil Patrick Harris).
"'American Horror Story' in general scares me to death," Roberts said in an previous interview with E! News. "[But] I have to say, 'Freak Show' is really scarier... I read the script and I was having nightmares."
The newest "American Horror Story" installment will not hit the small screen until September, but that has not stopped Murphy from teasing a scarier and darker season.
"American Horror Story: Cult," to be headlined by Peters and Sarah Paulson, will be set in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election. The season premiere will reportedly take place on election night.
"The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down," Murphy, 51, said. "Which in itself was a horror story, so it's like a horror story upon a horror story."
"American Horror Story: Cult" will consist of only 11 episodes. It premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.
-
