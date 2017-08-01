Entertainment
How churches are solving holiday hunger
'The Lord is their refuge': 7 Bible verses about the poor
John Mark Comer: Why you shouldn't plant a church in your 20s
'This is our village': How local Christians and a Catholic charity are rebuilding an Iraqi ...
This old spiritual practice is making a unexpected comeback. Why?
Christians against a godless state? Another evangelical takes his conscience to court
Another victim of violence: Mexican priest dies after attack during Mass
Catholic bishop says no movement on women priests, despite nun conducting a wedding
'God knows your suffering': Justin Welby prays for South Sudan's refugees in Uganda
Theologian NT Wright: vulnerable young people will pay the price of 'gender confusion'

'American Horror Story' season 7 release date, cast news: 'Cult' will welcome back fan-favorite actress

Maolen Estomagulang

Emma Roberts as Maggie Esmeralda in "American Horror Story: Freak Show."Facebook/americanhorrorstory

Emma Roberts is back. After missing two seasons, the 26-year-old actress and singer is returning to "American Horror Story: Cult."

Earlier this week, series creator Ryan Murphy confirmed that Roberts would be making her return in the new installment. However, no details were given about the character she is playing.

Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action.

A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on

Roberts appeared in two previous seasons of the FX horror anthology television series, "Coven" and "Freak Show." Her character in "Coven," Madison Montgomery, was strangled to death by Kyle Spencer (Evan Peters).

In "American Horror Story: Freak Show," Roberts played a sham fortune teller, Maggie Esmerelda, who was working with Stanley (Denis O'Hare) to access the freak show. Unfortunately, the character was sawed in half by Chester Creb (Neil Patrick Harris).

"'American Horror Story' in general scares me to death," Roberts said in an previous interview with E! News. "[But] I have to say, 'Freak Show' is really scarier... I read the script and I was having nightmares."

Advertisement

The newest "American Horror Story" installment will not hit the small screen until September, but that has not stopped Murphy from teasing a scarier and darker season.

"American Horror Story: Cult," to be headlined by Peters and Sarah Paulson, will be set in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election. The season premiere will reportedly take place on election night.

"The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there's something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they're watching it all go down," Murphy, 51, said. "Which in itself was a horror story, so it's like a horror story upon a horror story."

"American Horror Story: Cult" will consist of only 11 episodes. It premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY