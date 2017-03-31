'American Horror Story' season 7 news: Billy Eichner lands mysterious recurring role

Billy Eichner will be joining the upcoming seventh season of FX's "American Horror Story."

The "Difficult People" star has recently landed a recurring role on the hit horror anthology, TV Line reports. Details about Eichner's character are being kept under wraps and it remains to be seen how he will fit into the election-themed season. The 38-year-old actor will reportedly appear in six or seven of the 11 episodes and he will be sporting mysterious tank tops for his role. Eichner will also be having scenes opposite returning favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters.

Best known for hosting and writing "Billy on the Street," Eichner has also appeared on the Hulu series "Difficult People" and NBC's "Park and Recreation." The role marks a rare dramatic turn for Eichner, who usually does comedy projects. His other acting credits include appearances on "New Girl," "The Millers," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and "Hairspray Live!"

Back in February, series co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the upcoming installment will deviate from the program's usual themes. Season 7 will explore a political storyline, as it centers on the most recent U.S. presidential election.

"'American Horror Story' is going to be about the election that we just went through. And what I'm interested in doing is not just the obvious, single-minded point of view but rather express all sides of that equation," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "And then all of the stuff that I'm developing now is going to be about illuminating and highlighting people who don't have a voice in our culture — people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away."

Murphy told "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen in February that President Donald Trump may be a character in the next installment. He eventually took back his statement and stressed that the show's themes "have always been allegories." He went on to clarify that Trump and Hillary Clinton will never be characters on the series.

The seventh season of "American Horror Story" is expected to premiere in the fall of this year.