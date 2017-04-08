'American Horror Story' season 7 casting news: 'Scream Queens' alum Billie Lourd joins season 7 cast

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

After appearing in "Scream Queens," actress Billie Lourd will now appear in the seventh season of the other Ryan Murphy-created horror anthology series, "American Horror Story."

Deadline reveals that the 24-year-old actress will join the growing cast of the upcoming installment of the critically acclaimed horror series. She will join another "American Horror Story" newbie Billy Eichner who will portray a recurring role in season 7.

Lourd was known for her role as Chanel #3 in the first and second seasons of "Scream Queens" on FOX. After the season 2 finale aired in December 2016, the horror-comedy series is not expected to return for a third season since stars like Lea Michele already signed on to other projects.

The actress is the only child of the late Carrie Fisher and talent manager Bryan Lourd.

Details regarding Lourd's role are still unknown, but Murphy already hinted in an interview with "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" back in February that the next season of "American Horror Story" season 7 will center on the recently concluded US presidential election.

"I don't have a title," the series co-creator states in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through."

FX CEO John Landgraf, on the other hand, claims that the secret about the plot of the horror anthology's upcoming installment will be strictly guarded before its official launch.

"It actually will be shrouded in super secrecy," the network CEO said during the Television Critics Association's (TCA) press tour back in January. "Ryan has yet another really innovative idea for how to do something fresh and different with the franchise that audiences haven't seen before, and there's a marketing promotional hook around that."

Aside from the new cast members, the upcoming season of "American Horror Story" will also feature the return of franchise mainstays Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson.

FX is expected to release the premiere episode of "American Horror Story" season 7 in fall 2017.