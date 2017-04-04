'American Horror Story' season 7 cast updates: Billy Eichner part of the series for a still undisclosed role

Billy Eichner is confirmed to be included in the cast of the upcoming season 7 of "American Horror Story." While it remains unclear as to what role he will portray, it is said that the actor's character will be tied to that of "American Horror Story" veteran Sarah Paulson, whatever role she may play in the horror anthology's upcoming season.

According to a report of Entertainment Weekly, Eichner is confirmed to be the latest addition to the cast of "American Horror Story" as the actor will be playing a role in the horror anthology series when its season 7 begins. Despite the confirmation, though, nothing much is known on what role he will exactly play as details on his character are still under wraps.

It has been reported earlier that "American Horror Story" season 7 will be based on last year's U.S. presidential elections after the show's executive producer, Ryan Murphy, has said in an interview that it will be the case.

"Well I don't have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people," Murphy revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" last February.

However, a few weeks after his interview on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Murphy backtracked on his reveal, explaining that the U.S. election will only serve as a jump-off point in "American Horror Story" season 7 and will not be the focus.

Advertisement

"(American) Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It's our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story," clarified Murphy as he spoke with E! News last month.