'American Horror Story' season 7 cast news: Alison Pill joins politics-based storyline

FX anthology series "American Horror Story" has recently welcomed a new member into its cast, actress Alison Pill. She is going to be a part of season 7 which will feature a different kind of horror, American politics.

Pill's involvement in the upcoming installment was announced on social media. On Twitter, the official account of the show posted that the actress is officially joining the cast, and shared a photo of her with a group of people who appear to be members of the production team. They are shot crossing a street, towards a building called "The Butchery on Main." Considering the gruesome name, they are likely walking around the set.

To date, there is no information which character Pill is going to play. Whoever she will be portraying, Screen Rant pointed out that she is likely to play someone who looks and acts like a regular person, but is never really "normal." Indeed, the show has a knack for introducing characters who seem like nothing is wrong about them. However, as the storyline progresses, the darkness within them is unraveled. More details about Pill's role may be revealed once a trailer is revealed.

With Pill's arrival in the show comes the departure of one of the show's regulars, Lady Gaga? Entertainment Weekly has recently confirmed that fans of the show will no longer see more of the singer-turned-actress who debuted on the series as The Countess in season 5. She later returned to play the minor role of a witchy woodswoman in "Roanoke."

An official cast list has not been released, but the other regulars are expected to make a return, namely Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Adina Porter, and Cheyenne Jackson. Since no other departures have been announced, the show's newcomers are likely to join them too. Fans are also going to see Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, and Colton Haynes.

In previous seasons, executive producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk explored varied horror tropes which are common among many movies and series of the same genre. They have created installments that feature haunted houses, creepy hotels, asylums, witch covens and freak shows. This is the first time they are exploring a new storyline based around the U.S. 2016 election.

More specifically, "American Horror Stories" season 7 has been suggested by the Entertainment Weekly to focus on immigration and the travel ban implemented by the current Trump administration.