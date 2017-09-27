'American Horror Story: Cult' spoilers, plot news: Ivy–Winter connection revealed

Promotional photo for "American Horror Story: Cult" on FX. Facebook/ AmericanHorrorStory

The recent episode of the seventh season of "American Horror Story" gave the viewers a big reveal by confirming connections between the main characters prior to the story's start.

Ivy, played by Allison Pill, was revealed to be a member of Kai's (Evan Peters) murderous cult.

Episode 4, which was composed entirely of flashbacks, divulged that Ivy knew Winter (Billie Lourd) before she became the nanny of her and Ally's (Sarah Paulson) son.

After being assaulted by Gary (Chaz Bono) at a public protest, Winter helped Ivy who was too shocked to react. The two then became friends and took matters into their own hands, abducting Gary from the grocery store he runs and handcuffed him to a pipe just to stop him from casting his vote in favor of Donald Trump.

The shared history between the two is definitely a big game-changer in the show. In an interview with TV Guide, Pill gave more details about Ivy and Winter's secret abduction and its repercussions to her marriage to Ally.

She also talked about the characters not being who they really are, saying, "And also, nobody's perfect. Ivy paints this picture of herself as this perfect wife and that should always be a clue that something else is going on."

The episode also focused on the beginnings of Kai's cult. The charismatic leader seduces his members by listening to them and being their confidant. He helped the gym trainer release his anger at his boss for being homophobic and egged the trainer to kill.

He did the same thing to a news reporter being racially harassed by a station manager. He gets inside their heads and has them share their deepest fear and anger to drive them over to the edge. Just before they fall into the abyss, he comes along, ready to save them.

"American Horror Story: Cult" airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. EDT on FX.