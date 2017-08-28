'American Horror Story: Cult' spoilers, cast news: First trailer teases darker, scarier season 7

"American Horror Story: Cult" premieres on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX. Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory

There are only a few weeks left until "American Horror Story" is back. With that, the first full-length trailer for the upcoming seventh season has arrived and it is scarier than everyone had expected.

The one-minute clip opens with many individuals reacting to the results of last year's presidential election. While a blue-haired Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) celebrates Donald Trump's triumph, some individuals — including Ally Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson) — are left feeling fearful.

Following Trump's victory, Ally starts seeing clowns everywhere despite the help of her therapist, Dr. Rudy Vincent (Cheyenne Jackson). To make things worse, their nanny, Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd), gives her son a Twisty the Clown doll.

Co-creator Ryan Murphy has shed some light on the "American Horror Story: Cult" trailer. He said the upcoming season will not directly address the presidential election. Instead, it will illuminate and highlight individuals who feel they do not have a voice in society.

"The jumping-off point of the show is the election night, and the characters have very strong views about Trump and [Hillary] Clinton, but it really is not about them," Murphy said in a Q&A with FX CEO John Landgraf (via Variety). "It really is about the rise of a cult of personality that can arise in a divided society."

Murphy then dished details on Lena Dunham's character. The actress will play Valerie Solanas, the woman who attempted to assassinate Andy Warhol (also played by Peters).

Emma Roberts, who appeared on "Coven" and "Freak Show," will also appear this season as an ambitious newscaster, Serina Belinda.

In addition to the above-mentioned characters, "American Horror Story: Cult" also stars Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards, Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton, Leslie Grossman as Meadow Wilton, Adina Porter as Beverly Hope and Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels.

Mare Winningham, Frances Conroy and Chaz Bono will also appear, though their specific roles remain unknown.

"American Horror Story: Cult" premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.