'American Horror Story: Cult' season 7 episode 5 release date news, spoilers: Clown killers terrorize more households

Sotero Nacional

Promotional photo for "American Horror Story: Cult" on FX.Facebook/ AmericanHorrorStory

In the next episode of "American Horror Story: Cult," the killer clowns continue on their killing spree and victimize a family household.

The trailer for episode 5 titled "Holes" was just released which showed a clown hitting a man from behind with a baseball bat inside the unfortunate victim's house. It appears that the clown attacks are ramping up under the guidance of their apparent leader Kai Anderson (Evan Peters).

Anderson is shown in a news clip and says to the audience, "People aren't scared enough. Your leaders will not protect you. I alone will bring these killers to justice." It seems that Anderson intends to get rid of the clown killers but he is the one apparently behind them and their grisly attacks.

From what can be surmised from his intentions, Anderson wants to sow fear in the hearts of people so that he can come in and appear as the savior from death and violence.

In the last episode, Anderson went on a quest to recruit damaged individuals into his clown cult in order to achieve his mission. The first was his fitness trainer Harrison Wilton (Billy Eichner) who just had his house foreclosed and his job threatened by his manager. Anderson swooped in and was able to convince Harrison to rebel by killing his manager. Harrison's unstable wife Meadow (Leslie Grossman) was also recruited into the fold.

Anderson, together with Harrison and Meadow, then killed reporter Madison Montgomery (Emma Roberts) in their clown suits. They did this to recruit another troubled individual named Beverly Hope (Adina Porter) who was tormented by Montgomery. Lastly Anderson recruited right-wing Trump supporter Gary Longstreet (Chaz Bono), who got sick and tired of left-wing Clinton advocates.

"American Horror Story: Cult" season 7 episode 5 will air on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.

