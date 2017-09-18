'American Horror Story: Cult' season 7 episode 3 release date, trailer news: Ally and Ivy's house gets marked by killer clowns

Promotional photo for "American Horror Story: Cult" on FX. Facebook/ AmericanHorrorStory

In the next episode of "American Horror Story: Cult," the killer clowns target the house of lesbian couple Ally Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson) and Ivy Mayfair-Richards (Alison Pill) for their murder.

The trailer for episode 2 titled "Neighbors from the Hell" was just released which showed a smiley face painted on the front door of the Mayfair-Richards household signifying that they have been marked by the mysterious clown killers.

The video clip also showed a murder that took place and police cars at the scene. It is implied here that another one of Ally's neighbors got killed by intruders.

In the first episode, their neighbors Councilman Tom Chang (Tim Kang) and his wife were killed by clowns who slashed their throats. It is hinted that Chang was murdered so that Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) could run for Councilman and take over the vacated spot of Chang.

In the last episode, Kai went to Ally's house to campaign and share his plans for the district but she turned him away in disgust. Ally remembered that Kai was the one who spilled coffee over her and did not even apologize.

Later that evening, there was a power outage and the whole town got thrust into darkness. Ally begged the babysitter Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd) not to go because of the danger outside. However, she left just the same, unbeknownst to Ally that she was the sister of the sociopathic Kai.

All of a sudden, Ally hears noises at the door. Frightened and holding a gun, she fires at the person outside the door, however, it was their butcher Pedro Morales (Jorge-Luis Pallo) who got shot. It remains to be seen if he survived the gunshot wound and if the killer clowns will make their move on Ally and her family.

"American Horror Story: Cult" season 7 episode 3 will air on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.