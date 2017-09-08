'American Horror Story: Cult' season 7 episode 2 release date, trailer news: Creepy siblings continue to stalk lesbian couple

Promotional photo for "American Horror Story: Cult" on FX. Facebook/ AmericanHorrorStory

In the next episode of "American Horror Story: Cult," Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) pays Ally Mayfair-Richards (Sarah Paulson) an unexpected visit, while Winter Anderson (Billie Lourd) creeps out Ally's son Oz Mayfair-Richards (Cooper Dodson).

The trailer for episode 2 titled "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" was just released which showed Kai dropping by the house of Ally and asking if he can come in because of the heat. However, Ally refused which prompted him to shake the grilled entrance in a threatening manner.

In the premiere episode, Ally and her partner Ivy Mayfair-Richards (Alison Pill) had their first unpleasant meeting with Kai when he spilled coffee on them, which he claimed was accidental. He rudely apologized and walked away leaving the couple fuming mad.

The promo footage suggests that Ally remembered her first awful encounter with Kai which made her refuse him at the door. However, this also hints that trouble is just starting to brew as this will probably not be the last time the lesbian couple will be hearing from Kai.

Kai's sister, Winter, seemed to be also making her move on the couple's son Oz as she tells him chillingly, "You're going to give me your fear, Oz. It's going to make us both stronger."

In the last episode, Winter infiltrated the couple's household by getting hired as a babysitter for Oz, unbeknownst to them that she was Kai's sister. However, it remains to be seen why Kai and Winter are strangely interested in the lives of Ally, Ivy, and their son.

One thing that strongly suggests Kai and Winter's creepy interest is due to Ally's various phobias and fear, which somehow fuels their odd motivation to stalk the couple.

"American Horror Story: Cult" season 7 episode 2 will air on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.