'American Horror Story: Cult' release date, cast news: Twisty the Clown makes an animated return

"American Horror Story: Cult" premieres on Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX. Facebook/AmericanHorrorStory

The disfigured Twisty the Clown played by John Carroll Lynch made his return to the hit horror franchise "American Horror Story" through an animated teaser.

In the new animated clip that was posted on social media to promote the latest installment "American Horror Story: Cult," a woman is trapped in a room of some sort and the only way out is through one exit. However, to her shock and horror, Twisty the Clown stands in the way. She dials for help immediately in a panic but before she can do anything else, Twisty materializes in front of her.

The clown then reaches inside her mouth and rips out her tongue to the screams of the terrified woman. Twisty holds her tongue in his hand as he takes off his mask to reveal the grotesque face underneath.

Twisty the Clown first appeared in the fourth season of the franchise titled "American Horror Story: Freakshow" as the fiendish serial killer that preyed on mean, chore-giving parents, unbeknownst to the town of his involvement in the growing death count.

His fellow carnival clowns were jealous of his popularity so they spread rumors that he was a child molester. Twisty lost his job and tried attempting suicide. However, he was still alive but had his lower jaw blown off when he used a shotgun.

In related news, some press, critics, and moviegoers were recently given the opportunity to watch the first three episodes of "American Horror Story: Cult." The first episode titled "Election Night" takes place during that momentous event in 2016 when Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton ran for President which the former won decidedly.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy stated that he chose the election as the jump-off point because it showcased the fear that was prevalent during the time. In an interview with IGN, he said, "One of the things that I personally experienced after this election was a wild increase in anxiety."

"American Horror Story: Cult" will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.