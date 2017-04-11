'American Crime Story' season 3 cast news, updates: Ricky Martin joins cast as Gianni Versace's lover
Puerto Rican singing sensation Ricky Martin has recently been cast on FX's true crime anthology series, "American Crime Story." In the third season of the show, the singer will portray the lover of the late designer Gianni Versace.
For the uninitiated, the third season of "American Crime Story" will center on the murder of famed designer Gianni Versace in 1997. The Grammy-winner will portray Antonio D'Amico, Gianni's former lover.
Although Martin is best known for his suave singing, he has also appeared in a number of shows. He has appeared on Fox's musical series "Glee." On Broadway, he has appeared in "Evita" and Les Miserables."
Joining the "Livin La Vida Loca" singer in the third season of "American Crime Story" is Oscar-winner Penelope Cruz. The actress has confirmed her role on the show as Gianni's sister, Donatella Versace. Lady Gaga and Sarah Paulson were once rumored to be in the running for the role. This will be Cruz's first regular role in a TV series.
Portraying Gianni is Edgar Ramirez. Meanwhile, the late designer's murderer, Andrew Cunanan, will be played by Darren Criss.
The third installment of "American Crime Story" is based on a book written by Maureen Orth, "Vulgar Favors." The show will have Ryan Murphy on board as executive producer, as well as Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.
Production of "American Crime Story" season 3 will begin this April. It is expected to debut in 2018, shortly after the second season of the show, which will be about the devastation brought by Hurricane Katrina.
"American Crime Story" first debuted in 2016, which featured the highly publicized case of the 1995 OJ Simpson murder trial.
More updates on "American Crime Story" season 3 should arrive in the weeks to come.
