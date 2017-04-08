'American Crime' season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Shae discovers new source of income; Jeanette makes a major decision

Jeanette (Felicity Huffman) makes a life-changing decision, while Shae (Ana Mulvoy-Ten) finds a new way to support herself in the upcoming episode of ABC's "American Crime" season 3.

Titled "Season Three: Episode Five," the new episode will see consequences of forced labor continue to affect everyone. According to the official synopsis, Shae considers terminating her pregnancy again, while Dustin (Kurt Krause) introduces to her an illegal way to earn more money. Struggling to accept the value of her self-worth, Jeanette comes up with a decision that results in a disappointing situation.

Elsewhere in the episode, Gabrielle (Mickaëlle X. Bizet) goes through an unsettling incident that makes her believe her new life is not what she expected it would be. Nicholas (Timothy Hutton) and Clair's (Lili Taylor) troubles take a turn for the worse, while Kimara (Regina King) lends a helping hand to another troubled girl like Shae.

In the previous episode, it was revealed that Luis' (Benito Martinez) missing son Teo (Andrew Steven Hernandez) — who trekked from Mexico to the United States — had been tortured, killed, and dumped in a river by the farm overseer Isaac (Richard Cabral). Luis used Coy (Connor Jessup) to exact revenge on Isaac, but it seems that fans have not seen the last of the season 3 villain yet.

Cabral recently caught up with TV Guide and he teased that Teo's death will not be avenged in the way fans would expect. "Not in the traditional type of way. If you ask (series creator) John Ridley, he would give you a whole scientific answer. But in the traditional way, no," the actor said.

When asked if more people will die in the coming episodes, Cabral's answer was affirmative. "This is 'American Crime!' People die. I feel like they brought it back to the essence of that 'Punch you in your face right from the start,'" he said with a laugh. "There are only eight episodes! We have to get down and dirty real quick. We don't have the luxury of 13!"

The third season of "American Crime" airs every Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.