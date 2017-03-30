'American Crime' season 3 episode 4 spoilers, news: Luis learns his son's fate; series ratings hit new low

Luis (Benito Martinez) takes matter into his own hands in the upcoming episode of ABC's "American Crime" season 3.

Titled "Season Three: Episode Four," next week's episode will see a new journey begin for Gabrielle (Mickaëlle X. Bizet) after she was hired to be a nanny on a working visa. According to the official synopsis, Luis finally discovers the fate of his son. Shae (Ana Mulvoy-Ten) comes to a major decision that will affect her life forever, while Coy (Connor Jessup) devises a plan to escape the farm. Elsewhere, Jeanette (Felicity Huffman) attempts to plead her case to Laurie Ann (Cherry Jones) about the harsh working conditions on the farm.

As the market continuously demands lower prices, business owner Nicholas (Timothy Hutton) finds it difficult to make a profit. His wife Clair (Lili Taylor), on the other hand, decides to hire and offer a working visa for a Hatian woman named Gabrielle to be their son's nanny.

Season 3 opened in mid-March and the series introduced more characters than usual. Speaking with TV Guide, Martinez assured fans that they will soon see how all of the characters' lives are connected. "In years past there was a specific crime that happened and we look at all the people and the elements of the crime," he said. "In this case it's not a specific crime but how a country is using people and how people are used as dispensable products. And the modern-day slavery, who's giving up liberties for someone else. That's the examination this season."

The ABC drama is just beginning its new installment, but "American Crime" has already hit yet another low in terms of ratings. In Sunday's episode, the program lost over 30 percent of its most recent same-day score and hit a 0.3 rating among adults aged 18–49. Only 1.6 million viewers tuned in to the last episode, compared to the average 2–3 million viewers in season 2.

The third season of "American Crime" airs every Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.