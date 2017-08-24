'American Assassin' release date, plot news: Action film garners social media buzz ahead of premiere

A promotional poster for the film "American Assassin." Facebook/AmericanAssassin

There has been a huge buzz for the upcoming movie "American Assassin" as it has occupied a big space in the world of social media. With more promotions for the movie coming out, conversations about the film have become more prevalent, but what does the action-thriller movie have to offer to generate this much hype?

According to Variety, media measurement scores for "American Assassin" peaked at 59,000 conversations during the third week of August. Upon releasing a brand-new action-packed red band trailer as well as a new promotional poster, the number went up to 245,000, which is very impressive for a movie that isn't even related to the prevalent trend of superhero comic book adaptations.

The upcoming movie will revolve around Mitch Rapp, played by Dylan O'Brien. The actor has appeared in the MTV supernatural TV series "Teen Wolf" and "The Maze Runner" film franchise.

O'Brien's character is a CIA agent who is faced with the tragic loss of his fiancée after an unfortunate act of terrorism — which found her to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The tragedy sparks a fire in Mitch, motivating him to participate in perilous operations that specifically involve counterterrorism. Eventually, the story finds Mitch knee-deep in trying to prevent a world war in the deserts of the Middle East. This makes for a respectable backdrop for all the action that is to ensue in the film.

Michael Keaton also takes part in the film as a veteran cover operative named Stan Hurley. Stan is an experienced soldier and has participated in the tension-filled Cold War. Keaton is known for his critically acclaimed performances in Tim Burton's "Batman" and his exceptional acting chops in the film "Birdman." The film also stars Sanaa Lathan, Shiva Negar and Taylor Kitsch.

"American Assassin" opens in theatres in the United States on Friday, Sept. 15.