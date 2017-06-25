AMD Ryzen Threadripper X390/X399 release date, specs news: Monster CPU to launch on July 27

The wait for AMD's (Advanced Micro Devices) most powerful central processing unit (CPU) chips will soon be over. With June coming to a close, techies are getting closer and closer to the AMD Ryzen Threadripper X390/X399 release on July 27.

Personal computers with the 16-core and 12-core versions of the CPU will hit the racks on the said date, according to PC World. Alienware has exclusive rights to the chips but they are expected to be available in most U.S. boutiques.

Prices are still unannounced. Last May 28, MobiPicker shared a screenshot showing the CPU's listing on Skroutz. The listing contained basic specifications but the detailed information which includes the price was marked unavailable.

PC World places it on the same league as Intel's new Core i9 lineup. Intel charges $1,000 for a 10-core chip, $1,700 for a 16-core, and $2,000 for an 18-core. There is a possibility that AMD will charge around the same price but then, they may also stick to their normal pricing. If the latter happens, an aggressive price war will surely ensue as AMD has more affordable prices with their Ryzen 8-core processors being sold only at $300.

PC World claims to be the most reliable source for consumers interested in purchasing the AMD Ryzen Threadripper X390/X399. According to the retail chain, all other reports about the processor's specifications may look legitimate but are only speculations. PC World also highlighted that other sources could not even get the CPU name right.

The only specifications that PC World released are the following. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper X390/X399 will come in two versions — a 16-core option with 32 threads using STM and 64 lanes of PCIe, and a 12-core version with 24 thread using SMT. All versions come with quad-channel memory and made with solder thermal interface material. The processor will be released in X399 platform and their motherboards will not be compatible with AMD's Epyc chips.

Things in the CPU market are going to be interesting as Intel and AMD will play an intense core war. However, consumers should not assume that the more cores, the better the performance of a processor is. PC World recommends that the number of cores you need should depend on what you do on your personal computer. For instance, heavy gamers would obviously need a chip with more cores.