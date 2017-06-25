AMD Ryzen Threadripper X390/X399 release date, specs news: Monster CPU to launch on July 27
The wait for AMD's (Advanced Micro Devices) most powerful central processing unit (CPU) chips will soon be over. With June coming to a close, techies are getting closer and closer to the AMD Ryzen Threadripper X390/X399 release on July 27.
Personal computers with the 16-core and 12-core versions of the CPU will hit the racks on the said date, according to PC World. Alienware has exclusive rights to the chips but they are expected to be available in most U.S. boutiques.
Prices are still unannounced. Last May 28, MobiPicker shared a screenshot showing the CPU's listing on Skroutz. The listing contained basic specifications but the detailed information which includes the price was marked unavailable.
PC World places it on the same league as Intel's new Core i9 lineup. Intel charges $1,000 for a 10-core chip, $1,700 for a 16-core, and $2,000 for an 18-core. There is a possibility that AMD will charge around the same price but then, they may also stick to their normal pricing. If the latter happens, an aggressive price war will surely ensue as AMD has more affordable prices with their Ryzen 8-core processors being sold only at $300.
PC World claims to be the most reliable source for consumers interested in purchasing the AMD Ryzen Threadripper X390/X399. According to the retail chain, all other reports about the processor's specifications may look legitimate but are only speculations. PC World also highlighted that other sources could not even get the CPU name right.
The only specifications that PC World released are the following. The AMD Ryzen Threadripper X390/X399 will come in two versions — a 16-core option with 32 threads using STM and 64 lanes of PCIe, and a 12-core version with 24 thread using SMT. All versions come with quad-channel memory and made with solder thermal interface material. The processor will be released in X399 platform and their motherboards will not be compatible with AMD's Epyc chips.
Things in the CPU market are going to be interesting as Intel and AMD will play an intense core war. However, consumers should not assume that the more cores, the better the performance of a processor is. PC World recommends that the number of cores you need should depend on what you do on your personal computer. For instance, heavy gamers would obviously need a chip with more cores.
-
Sun, snow and storms: What role does weather play in the Bible?
There is quite a lot of weather in the Bible. Here are six times the weather was the key part of a biblical text.
-
Sermon of the Year winner: 'God in the dark'
The winning entry from the London School of Theology and Preach Magazine's Sermon of the Year competition.
- Sun, snow and storms: What role does weather play in the Bible?
- Sermon of the Year winner: 'God in the dark'
- Why 'The Benedict Option' is a good option for Christians
- We have them for schools and universities. Why not a league table for churches?
- Should I care about Martin Luther's 95 Theses?
- A martyr for our moment: 3 lessons from the radical Christian sacrifice of St Alban
- Cathedrals in crisis? Three ways we could support their growing ministry
- Most religious groups support gay marriage - with the exception of white evangelical Christians
- One reason your church may not be growing – and five things that might help
- Christian school warned: Don't teach Bible passages that are 'offensive' to LGBT people
- Reports say 100 Christians may be hostages in Philippines battle between army and Islamist rebels
- Oil tanker explosion kills more than 120 in Pakistan
- 34 Tower blocks have failed fire safety checks across the country
- Landslide buries mountain village in southwest China, fears for 141 people
- Trump, Putin and Erdogan behave like autocratic rulers - Germany's Schulz