AMD Ryzen 5 news: Samples already on sale on eBay ahead of launch

AMD is expected to launch its newest central processing unit (CPU) on Tuesday, but prior to its release, there are already reviews regarding it.

AMD is expected to release its newest CPU on April 11. Referred to as the AMD Ryzen 5, the upcoming CPU comes in two variants — one having 4 cores with 8 threads and the other one having 6 cores with 12 threads.

In addition, each variant has two models with different clock speeds. The quad-core version has two models: one is called Ryzen 5 1400, with cores clocked at 3.2 GHz and 3.4 GHz, while the other is referred to as Ryzen 1500X, with cores clocked at 3.5 GHz and 3.7 GHz. On the other hand, the Ryzen 5 processor with six cores comes with the model called Ryzen 5 1600, with cores clocked at 3.2 GHz and 3.6 GHz, while the premium tier is named Ryzen 5 1600X, with cores clocked at 3.6 GHz and 4.0 GHz.

A few days before its actual sale date, the chipset samples are already available on eBay for purchase. With this, there were some PC hardware review sites that went out to buy the AMD Ryzen 5 CPUs for review, particularly the Ryzen 5 1600 variant.

In a review published by El Chapuzas Informatico, the Ryzen 5 1600 is more powerful than the Intel i7-7700K, although the latter only comes with 4 cores and 8 threads clocked at 3.6 GHz and 4.9 GHz. In terms of its video encoding performance, the Ryzen 5 1600 also beats the Intel chip. Likewise, in the Cinebench R15 rendering test, the Ryzen 5 1600 garnered a score of 1,123, which also surpasses the Intel processor with a score of 1,071. Aside from these, the Ryzen 5 1600 is cheaper at $219 compared to the Intel i7-7700K, which costs $350.

On a flipside, the Ryzen 5 1600 CPU noted lower frame rates compared to the Intel processor in most of the games that it was tested on.

More reviews will most likely come, especially of the other AMD Ryzen 5 variants, once the chipsets become officially on sale.