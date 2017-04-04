AMD Radeon RX 500 series latest news: RX 570, RX 580 specs leaked; chips expected to roll out on April 18

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Following the successful launch of AMD's Ryzen series, the company is, once again, set to unveil another graphics card that will give its competitors a run for their own money. The AMD Radeon RX 500 is believed to have specs for mainstream gamers.

Engineering samples of the much talked about AMD Radeon RX 500 have circulated through different tech websites, showing a Polaris-based GPU and better 14nm FinFET process. With two variants called RX 570 and RX 580, they will reportedly deliver minimal clock speed boost as compared to the 400 series.

Details about the AMD Radeon RX 500 graphics cards have been leaked, allegedly showing some useful information about the chips. The AMD Radeon RX 580 sports a fresh board design called the C940, which comes with an 8-pin controller. This may mean that the GPU will have faster clock speeds, but it may need more power to run.

The Polaris-based GPU has been popular for mainstream gamers, but according to Segment Next, those who have been searching for a better RX 480 may notice that the upcoming chip will have minor improvements as far as performance is concerned.

The RX 570, on the other hand, has the same take on board design. However, there is no DVI port seen in the chip. Tech enthusiasts say the variant will feature a custom printed circuit board from third-party firms, which will give tech experts more freedom to add features, Digital Trends wrote.

Based on the leak, the RX 570 has the same printed circuit board like the RX 480 and RX 470. The board also has a six-pin power connection.

The AMD Radeon RX 500 chips are expected to be released on April 18, just in time for competitor NVIDIA to release the GTX 1080 and GTX 1060 OC versions. When released, both the RX 580 and RX 570 will join RX 560 in the same series.