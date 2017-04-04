AMD Radeon 500 series latest news, rumors: Images, specs of RX 580, RX 570 leaked

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Photos of AMD's new graphics cards from the Radeon 500 series have been leaked, revealing their manufacturing date and engineering sample. The new processors from the Radeon 500 series — the RX 580 and the RX 570 — are actually improved versions of GPUs from the Radeon 400 series. The new GPUs use Polaris architecture, and they have enhanced processing features.

AMD is anticipated to release the Radeon RX 580 and RX 570 series cards that will serve as replacements for the previous RX 470 and RX 480 graphics cards. Aside from being refreshers for the Radeon 400 series, these new RX 500 cards will also be mainstream alternatives to AMD's Radeon RX Vega series of graphic processors that will soon be introduced into the PC gaming community, Digital Trends has reported.

Leaked photographs of the units from the RX 500 series reveal that the RX 570 card was created based on RX 470 and RX 480's printed circuit boards. Even though the new RX 570 did not have a DVI port shown in the image, it has been reported that it will come with custom printed circuit boards, allowing third-party manufacturers to add features.

On the other hand, the RX 580 graphics card appears to have a new board design supported by an 8-pin power connector. The addition of an 8-pin power connector signals that the new RX 580 graphics card can enhance its performance more when partnered with a higher power source.

Other significant details revealed by these photos are the manufacturing date — March 3, 2017 — and that they are based on the Polaris architecture.

AMD's Radeon RX 570 carries a Polaris architecture similar to RX 470. However, the cores have been reduced to 2048. A clock speed of 1244 MHz boost combined with its number of cores will result to a compute capacity of 5.10 TFLOPS, WCCFTECH confirmed.

On the other hand, the RX 580 will carry 2304 cores, similar to the RX 480, but it will have a better clock speed of 1340 MHz than the RX 480's 1266 MHz.

The AMD Radeon RX 580 and RX 570 are anticipated to be released this year.