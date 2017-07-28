Amber Rose recalls breakup with Kanye West: 'The only thing I got from him was fame'
It has been seven years since Amber Rose and Kanye West went their separate ways. Now, the 33-year-old model and television personality is addressing the split and telling her side of the story.
In an interview with Complex's "Everyday Struggle," Rose opened up about her split from West and how his constant bullying deeply affected her life going forward.
"I see this a lot on the internet: 'Amber's going to hurt him [21 Savage],'" said Rose. "I have been the one that has been heartbroken. I have never cheated on any of my boyfriends... You don't say that about my baby. I was quiet for so long."
Despite the rapper's constant bullying for seven years, the "Fame" singer never said anything mean about him. Also, she never took advantage of him when she could have starred in a reality TV show or written a book just off the fact that she was his girlfriend.
Instead, Rose used the connections she made during the relationship to establish herself as an entrepreneur. She even founded a nonprofit organization, Amber Rose Foundation, which aims to promote discussion about women's rights and equality issues. It is particularly geared towards women and art empowerment and fighting against victim blaming.
"The only thing I got from him was fame, and fame don't get you no f—king money, period," Rose continued. "I had to just take that. I had to take that heartbreak on top of it."
Rose and West dated for around two years before calling it quits in 2010. Since their breakup, the former couple has often traded barbs on social media.
Currently, Rose is dating rapper 21 Savage. West, on the other hand, married Kim Kardashian in May 2014 and they share two children together — 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint.
