Entertainment
Russell Brand meets Oxford Christian apologist Alister McGrath to ask: 'Is there any point in God?'
'God just got me': How this businessman's Christian conversion is helping spread a revolution ...
Why we need to start honouring young people as theologians
Radical feminist group claims responsibility for Mexico bishops HQ bombing
'Sin is the same for all of us': Archbishops of Canterbury and York latest on gay sex
US evangelicals rally around new religious freedom ambassador Sam Brownback, while others go on the ...
After surviving breast cancer, this Christian woman has come up with a new programme to help other ...
700 child refugees from South Sudan every week: 700 World Vision bears on St Paul's stairs
Church of England bishop: 'Nothing we agreed at General Synod undermines Scripture'
Justin Bieber knocks down photographer with his car as he leaves LA church

Amber Rose recalls breakup with Kanye West: 'The only thing I got from him was fame'

Maolen Estomagulang

Amber Rose arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

It has been seven years since Amber Rose and Kanye West went their separate ways. Now, the 33-year-old model and television personality is addressing the split and telling her side of the story.

In an interview with Complex's "Everyday Struggle," Rose opened up about her split from West and how his constant bullying deeply affected her life going forward.

"I see this a lot on the internet: 'Amber's going to hurt him [21 Savage],'" said Rose. "I have been the one that has been heartbroken. I have never cheated on any of my boyfriends... You don't say that about my baby. I was quiet for so long."

Despite the rapper's constant bullying for seven years, the "Fame" singer never said anything mean about him. Also, she never took advantage of him when she could have starred in a reality TV show or written a book just off the fact that she was his girlfriend.

Instead, Rose used the connections she made during the relationship to establish herself as an entrepreneur. She even founded a nonprofit organization, Amber Rose Foundation, which aims to promote discussion about women's rights and equality issues. It is particularly geared towards women and art empowerment and fighting against victim blaming.

Advertisement

"The only thing I got from him was fame, and fame don't get you no f—king money, period," Rose continued. "I had to just take that. I had to take that heartbreak on top of it."

Rose and West dated for around two years before calling it quits in 2010. Since their breakup, the former couple has often traded barbs on social media.

Currently, Rose is dating rapper 21 Savage. West, on the other hand, married Kim Kardashian in May 2014 and they share two children together — 4-year-old daughter North and 1-year-old son Saint.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY