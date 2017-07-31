Amazon Prime to launch four original series, array of films this August
Amazon Prime subscribers are looking at a very exciting summer, as the company is releasing a combination of beloved movies and fresh television shows this August.
The service is gearing up for the release of four Amazon Original series targeting a wide array of viewership. Channing Tatum is headlining the new series "Comrade Detective," a cop parody set in 1980s Romania during the Cold War. It will debut on Aug. 4 alongside "Lost in Oz," a kids' animated series based on "The Wizard of Oz."
On Aug. 15, the company's Emmy award-winning animated series "Tumble Leaf" will be returning for its third season. The show uses stop-motion animation and is aimed at entertaining children below pre-school age.
Another show that will debut is Amazon's live-action reboot of the beloved comic book and 90s animated series "The Tick," kicking off on Aug. 25.
In addition to these original shows, the first season of British dramas "Victoria" and "Undercover" will also be launched by the video-on-demand service next month.
While fans have much to be excited about in Amazon Prime's TV shows section, its movie roster is equally impressive. The service will be adding some beloved comedy titles, like "Superbad," "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and Mike Myers' "Wayne's World 2."
Award-winning actress Meryl Streep will also be gracing Amazon Prime users' screens in the Oscar-nominated "Florence Foster Jenkins," where she portrays the titular New York socialite who became an opera singer. Tom Cruise's underrated World War II action thriller "Valkyrie" is also included in the list of upcoming films.
For fans of the horror genre, the first five "Saw" movies will be released this August. For those who wish to complete their horror binge watching experience, "Saw VI" and "Saw VII" are already available on Amazon Prime.
A full list of Amazon Prime's offerings is in the video below:
