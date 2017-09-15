Amazon 4K HDR Fire TV streaming device news: New listing in Amazon website

The official logo of online retailer juggernaut Amazon. Facebook/Amazon

It would appear that streaming is the next big thing that tech companies will be investing on in the years to come. However, there seems to have been a slight mishap in retailing giant Amazon's camp, since they have ceased selling its Fire TV products.

According to Ubergizmo, the reason behind the cessation of selling these products is not clear as of now. However, it is rumored that Amazon is going to be launching a new line of Fire TV devices to have 4k resolution compatibility. They already have their streaming platform, and a 4K quality resolution looks like it is slowly becoming the norm.

This trend seems like it would be the next big thing in visual technology, and if the rumors are true, then Amazon could be one of the main distributors of the high definition (HD) content shows, series, and movies. As of now, if people go to the main website, there will be a listing of the product, but it will not be available for purchase. There is also no date confirming when the new product will be made available for consumers.

Gizmochina presented some of the leaked screenshots of the Fire TV products, which showed a square-shaped device with a universal serial bus (USB), a remote control, and a box shaped Fire TV box, which has some striking similarities with the Amazon Echo Dot. The devices are confirmed to have the ability to show 4K HDR quality videos, and a four-core processor CPU with a speed of 1.5 GHz.

There will be two storage options, namely 2 GB and 8 GB. The cube shaped device is rumored to have Ethernet capabilities and ports that would allow for memory expansion, so that consumers will be able to store more data into the system. However, these are mostly speculations, and potential consumers will have to wait for the actual announcement for confirmation.

According to BGR, the device is being prepared for a 2017 launch, and is estimated to cost around $100.