Amanda Stanton boyfriend 2017: 'Bachelor in Paradise' star moves on from Josh Murray with Robby Hayes?
It looks like Amanda Stanton is back on the dating scene. The 27-year-old television personality and her "Bachelor in Paradise" co-star Robby Hayes were spotted out and about in California — sparking rumors that they are dating.
On Saturday, July 22, Stanton and Hayes were seen holding hands while strolling around West Hollywood, California, as per TMZ. The former wore an off-shoulder flowy white top paired with ripped jeans and checkered sneakers, while the latter sported a white shirt, gray jeans and white sneakers.
The rumored couple also attended the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game alongside friends and fellow "Bachelor Nation" members Ashley Iaconetti and Jonathan Treece, better known to fans as Tickle Monster. They reunited the following day to celebrate co-star Raven Gates' 26th birthday at Malibu Wines.
While nothing has been confirmed regarding their status yet, rumor has it that Stanton and Hayes have been secretly dating. Allegedly, they have been seeing each other since "Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 wrapped production.
"Robby and Amanda have been spending a lot of time together," a source told E! News, adding, "They are very affectionate towards each other."
Prior to Hayes, Stanton dated Josh Murray. In the season 3 finale of "Bachelor in Paradise," the latter popped the question to the mother-of-two with an $85,000 diamond ring, but shortly called the engagement off in January 2015.
"We have similar things we want in life, but we are also very different on other important things as well," Murray, 32, said in a statement to Us Weekly. "I will always love her and the little ones, they held a special place in my heart. I hope everyone can respect our relationship and just pray for our happiness in the future. I will always wish nothing but the best for her, she deserves it."
"Bachelor in Paradise" season 4 premieres on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.
