Alleged abuser John Smyth is expelled from his church in South Africa

John Smyth, who now lives in South Africa and campaigns on morality, is at the centre of abuse allegations. Channel 4 News

John Smyth, who is accused of beating young men he met through evangelical Christian camps during the 1970s and '80s, has formally been expelled from his church in South Africa, where he currently resides, after refusing to discuss the allegations.

The elders of Church-on-Main in Cape Town, which Smyth and his wife Anne have attended since 2013, announced that the Smyths would be 'excommunicated, with all its scriptural implications'.

Last September, the church elders found out that Smyth was regularly meeting young men from Church-on-Main at a sports club, showering with them after playing squash and then questioning them about 'pornography, masturbation, and other sexual matters'. They later discovered that Smyth's Zimbabwe camps had been involved in a court case. But according to their statement, whenever they attempted to discuss the matter with Smyth, he became defensive and attacked the elders' leadership of the church.

The elders said that they had urged Smyth to return to the UK to work with the police after allegations surfaced in a report on Channel 4 News in February, and told him not to attend Church-on-Main meetings or contact any other church members.

A statement published on the church's website last week said: 'The lack of response by John and Anne to all parties involved relating to the grave alleged misconduct by John while living in the UK, indicate an unwillingness to have these matters resolved...We find the non-disclosure, or partial disclosure of previous serious actions of misconduct, to have been deceptive and misleading of an extreme nature...

'We have found that John Smyth specifically deceived us with regard to his dealings with young men he counselled [in Cape Town] in that he repeatedly claimed he would not raise the issue of sexuality in a first meeting.'

After the Channel 4 News report, the Zimbabwe lawyer David Coltart, a former education minister, released a file of legal documents and statements collected and agreed to by a group of church leaders in Bulawayo in the 1990s.

According to reports, Smyth was advised by Zimbabwean church leaders to seek professional help as they felt he had unresolved sexual issues.

Parents of several boys who had attended the Zimbabwe camps sued Smyth but the case eventually expired and he then fled Zimbabwe and first went to KwaZulu-Natal and then on to the Western Cape.

He became an elder in Church-on-Main but some of its members were uneasy about him even before the Channel 4 News report, according to South African media.