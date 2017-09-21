Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

Alibaba and Tencent partnership aims to provide video and music streaming

Vincenzo Castelo

People walk at the headquarters of Alibaba in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, April 23, 2014.REUTERS/Chance Chan

The biggest online commerce company in the world, Alibaba, is looking to dip further into the business of entertainment. The announcement was made by the Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

According to the South China Morning Post, Tencent, a media Chinese investment holding company, will be looking to partner up with Alibaba and other music labels to distribute music in China. Previously, Tencent distributed their music through their streaming apps — QQ Music, Kuwo, and Kugou. With the partnership with Alibaba, it will be much easier for the people of China to share music with one another through the messaging app WeChat.

At the announcement, Tech Node reported that the main aim of the partnership was for Alibaba to provide a more fun experience for online shoppers. Shopping, which is still Alibaba's bread and butter, was emphasized in the statement of the chairman and CEO of the digital media arm of the company, Yu Yongfu. Yongfu said that "our mission is to allow those who have fun shopping at Alibaba to truly live at Alibaba."

In 2015, Tencent saw to it that WeChat users did not have access to Alibaba-owned music streams, which was from Alibaba's own Xiami platform. However, this caused a predicted rift between the two companies but was lifted later on. It is highly speculated that the biggest driving forces that brought Alibaba and Tencent together are Sony, Universal, and Time Warner. They were able to smooth things out between the two companies to make the deal possible.

Perhaps it was fitting that Alibaba's founder, Jack Ma, performed at the annual anniversary party of the company with a Michael Jackson inspired routine, complete with the artist's style of militarized black and gold laden clothing. This occurred on Sept 8, less than two weeks before the entertainment related announcement. According to Fortune, Ma danced along to Jackson's hits, with other dancers in identical outfits to celebrate the event.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY