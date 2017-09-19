Alcatel 5 (2018) release date, specs rumors: Leak shows slimmer bezels, on-screen navigation buttons

Official render of the Alcatel A5 LED smartphone. Alcatel Mobile

Alcatel might be working on a new mid-range handset. Leaks show that the mobile device, tagged as Alcatel 5 (2018), sports slimmer bezels compared to the company's previous smartphones as well on-screen navigation buttons at the bottom.

The render of the alleged Alcatel 5 (2018) was first posted by popular tech leaker Evan Blass. He did not specify the details of the handset's design and features, although the photo pretty much shows everything that the users can expect from Alcatel's upcoming device.

Even as the Alcatel 5 (2018) device is covered by a case in the leaked render, some of the handset's features can easily be spotted. For one, the smartphone is seen having slimmer bezels, unlike previous Alcatel devices that have thicker side bezels.

According to Gizbot, the top and bottom bezels of the Alcatel 5 (2018) are still quite thick. However, this could be justified as the top bezel is the one holding the front-facing camera, earpiece and sensors.

The device is also expected to feature on-screen navigation buttons based on the leaked image. The bottom bezel of the handset is seen to be empty, which implies that the area will have the on-screen buttons. Also visible in the Alcatel 5 (2018) leak is the right side of the smartphone, containing the power button and volume adjuster.

According to Android Headlines, the frame of Alcatel 5 (2018) has a polished appearance as seen through the front glass. The top and bottom edges of the smartphone are not fully covered by the protective case surrounding it.

The leaked render of the device does not reveal the back portion, thus nothing can be said about the handset's rear camera and other features at this point. There is no official word yet regarding the release of the new Alcatel smartphone.

If the rumors are anything to go by, the Alcatel 5 (2018) will be available by early next year.