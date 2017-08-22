'Alaskan Bush People' season 8 news, cast update: Noah abandons his family? Ami starts cancer treatment in 'A New Chapter'

"Alaskan Bush People," a popular reality-documentary series, returns this August for its seventh season. Facebook/alaskanbushppl

The latest episode of Discovery Channel's "Alaskan Bush People" aired last Wednesday, and while the fans are excited to see the show's beloved Brown family once again, it is now the time to face the harsh reality. On the ninth episode of season 7 titled "A New Chapter," Ami Brown begins the preparations for her lung cancer treatment. As the family opens a new, albeit dark, chapter of their lives, it looks like the youngest Brown sibling, Noah, will not be there.

As reported by Blasting News, Noah will not be a part of "American Bush People" next season. Apparently, Noah is taking some time off to be with his fiancée, Rhain Alisha. Noah and Rhain were spotted together at the San Diego Zoo, while the rest of the Browns already went to Colorado to start filming the eighth season. The family's decision to go to Colorado is reportedly connected to Ami's cancer medication, where she can get access to cannabis treatment.

In "A New Chapter," it was revealed that theBrowns will have to leave their current hometown in Alaska and travel to Colorado, where Ami will receive her cancer treatment. Therefore, the family would have to adapt to a new environment, something that the viewers are excited to see.

There have been numerous reports claiming that Noah and Rhain will be tying the knot very soon, but the timing might be a bit off as Ami is currently fighting her lung cancer at the hospital. Aside from Noah not being with his mother to support her, the couple having more time together outside Colorado would also mean that the fifth Brown sibling will no longer be visible in "Alaskan Bush People."

Some fans expressed their dismay at Noah seemingly abandoning the family as they would rather see Ami's youngest child in the show, comforting his mother. Although, according to The Hollywood Gossip, there are also others supporting Noah's decision to take a break from "Alaskan Bush People" and focus on Rhain. After all, the viewers are aware of Ami wanting to see her children having families of their own.

The next episode of "Alaskan Bush People" will air next Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 9 p.m. EDT. The tenth and final episode of the current season is titled "Strength of the Wolfpack."