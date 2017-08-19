'Alaskan Bush People' renewed or canceled for season 8?

A photo of Ami Brown, matriarch of "Alaskan Bush People" Facebook/alaskanbushppl

With season 7 of Discovery Channel's "Alaskan Bush People" coming to an end, fans are wondering if a season 8 is in the works. With the family reported to be looking for a new home and Ami Brown's health getting progressively worse, the rumors sound optimistic about another season of the show.

Ami Brown of "Alaskan Bush People" was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and has recently been confined to a wheelchair. More recent news, however, said that Ami's cancer has progressed to stage 4. The latest episode of the show was of Ami receiving treatment for the disease.

The show follows the story of husband and wife Billy and Ami Brown and their seven children. "Alaskan Bush People" started with the lawful destruction of the Brown family house, since it was erected on land they did not own. The following seasons show the Browns trying to live in the Alaskan woods.

One of the Brown children, however, has chosen to remain in San Diego, California, as seen in the show's latest episode. The Browns have been planning the move to Colorado to establish a new home called "Browntown." Noah has stayed behind, however, with a photo of him and fiancée Rhain Alisha even surfacing on social media.

Gabe Brown, on the other hand, may not be returning to the show. He is reportedly struggling with the changes in the family, particularly with Ami's condition.

Meanwhile, a Facebook page called "Alaskan Bush people Exposed" posted a status update saying the Browns have left Vegas on Aug. 14 for Colorado. This is allegedly for the filming of the show's season 8.

There have been no comments nor confirmations from Discovery channel, however, meaning the rumors currently remain rumors.

Should there be a season 8, the family will be returning to California for the rest of Ami's chemotherapy sessions.

"Alaskan Bush People" season 7 episode 10 will air on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. EDT on Discovery Channel.