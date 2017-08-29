'Alaskan Bush People' news: Ami Brown opens up about cancer battle

A photo of Ami Brown, matriarch of "Alaskan Bush People" Facebook/Alaskan Bush People

The fates of both the show "Alaskan Bush People" and the family's matriarch remain uncertain. Ami Brown has finally opened up about her battle with cancer and said that while it has been difficult, she prefers not to worry and still holds on to her hope and faith in God.

"It hurts. Everything hurts," admitted Ami, 53, to PEOPLE as she sat in a hospital bed, holding her husband Billy's hand, both recovering and waiting for the continuation of her chemo and radiation therapy.

Ami was revealed to be diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in June in an episode of the show. Her weight has dropped from 128 lbs. to 89.4 lbs. and the doctor has given her a three percent survival rate, said Billy.

The Brown family has since relocated from "Browntown" in the woods of Alaska to Southern California so she can receive the medical treatment required.

She first realized something was wrong with her health when she started feeling pain in her back last fall. She easily got winded from walking, and there were days when she was bedridden from the pain.

However, she said that worrying only makes the situation worse. "There is hope and that hope is having faith in God," she said. "You can't give up."

In the June 28 episode of "Alaskan Bush People," an emotional Ami said, "Bill and the kids are very loving and supportive. They're all worried. I tell them, don't worry."

"Please don't worry. Be happy... keep the faith. Good or bad, it's God's will and we'll walk that road," she added.

The two-hour season finale of season 7 premiered on Aug. 23, and due to Ami's condition, fans have speculated whether an additional season will be granted to the show.

Fans need not worry, however, as reports said a crew was seen filming the family in Colorado.