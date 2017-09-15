'Alaskan Bush People' news: Ami Brown officially done with chemotherapy; how family manages to avoid jail time

Ami Brown from "Alaskan Bush People" Twitter/AlaskanBushPPL

The Brown family of "Alaskan Bush People" are currently going through quite a time at the moment. Apart from a family member's health troubles, there is also the family's run-in with the law, which is now being questioned by the show's viewers.

The show has often been accused for being anything but real, from the Brown family actually having some supplies at hand as well as staying at a hotel when the cameras are not on them. However, reality shows are already known for being the opposite of authentic half the time. As for Ami Brown, the family's matriarch, her sickness is no act at all. For now, she continues to fight for her life as she battles stage 4 lung cancer.

Ami has been reported to be through with chemotherapy. A few weeks ago, she was hospitalized for chemotherapy treatments, which happened again on her birthday. For now, she is done with chemo, and is now waiting for the next step in her treatment.

It is also no secret that the Brown family have had several encounters with local law enforcement. Yet with several run-ins with the law, they still manage to avoid serving time in prison. In early 2016, Billy and Josh were sentenced to 30 days in jail for swindling money from the Alaskan government.

However, to everyone's surprise, the two were only required to wear an ankle monitor and had to report to a probation officer as well as provide urine samples within the 30-day sentence. Despite other members of the family being charged for the same crime, the two took a plea deal in order to protect Ami and the siblings.

Two years prior in 2014, the family was charged with 24 counts of unsworn falsification as well as theft for lying about living in Alaska so they could avail of the government checks. The family apparently stole $27,000 from the state government, and had to pay $22,000 for judgments and fines.