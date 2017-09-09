'Aladdin' remake adds Billy Magnussen to cast

Actor Billy Magnussen, nominated for a Tony Award for his work in the play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, arrives for the 2013 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees Press Reception in New York, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film's new character will be played by Billy Magnussen. The actor was last seen in the indie film "Ingrid Goes West," along with fellow actress Aubrey Plaza. He has also starred in Adam McKay's "The Big Short" and Steven Spielberg's "Bridge of Spies." Magnussen also has apt experience playing a Disney prince during his role in the 2014 musical "Into the Woods," in which he played Rapunzel's Prince.

No details have yet been leaked about Magnussen's upcoming role in the 'Aladdin" live-action remake. Many think that Prince Anders will probably play a villain of some sort, someone who would stand in the way of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. Aside from Prince Anders, no new characters were mentioned to join the upcoming movie musical.

Magnussen will join the rest of the movie's main cast, along with "Power Ranger's" Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Marwan Kenzari as the villain Jafar, and Will Smith as the Genie. Other supplementary characters have been filled as well, as the movie production continues developing.

Meanwhile, a ton of backlash was again received by Disney due to their decision to cast an original white character to the film. Fans of "Aladdin" took to Twitter to react to the news, with some saying "Aladdin" should only be filled with Middle-Eastern cast members, and that Disney is again white-washing a movie.

Twitter user @jobonito said, "Why did they add a white prince to #Aladdin? This is going to be a disaster." Twitter user @chuuzus also said, "Stop Whitewashing people's culture. There shouldn't be any white actor in this Aladdin film except he is playing as Aladdin's carpet."

The live-action remake of "Aladdin" will be directed by Guy Ritchie. No release date of the movie has been announced as of the moment.