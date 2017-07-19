'Aladdin' live-action movie release date, cast news: Will Smith, Naomi Scott and Mena Massoud confirmed to play key roles

Production for the live-action version of "Aladdin" is expected to start in the coming months and in line with this schedule, Disney has confirmed the cast for the upcoming movie.

With a release date planned for 2019, the actors to play the three main roles for "Aladdin" were recently announced at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California on July 15. Mena Massoud will play the title role of Aladdin, Naomi Scott will play Princess Jasmine and Will Smith will portray the Genie who grants wishes to whoever controls the lamp.

The casting of Smith as the Genie was rumored for a while. "Aladdin" director Guy Ritchie, who helmed the "Sherlock Holmes" movies, said back in May, "It would make me very happy to be making it with him, but the whole thing is very exciting. I'm looking forward to it."

Now with Smith confirmed as the magical Genie, Ritchie will get to work with him in the live-action adaptation. The Genie of the 1992 animated classic was played by the late comedy icon Robin Williams.

Scott's film credits include "The 33" and the recent "Power Rangers," where she played Kimberly aka the Pink Ranger. Scott is also a singer and has a YouTube channel that showcases her music.

Massoud is a relative newcomer in Hollywood. His TV credits include "Saving Hope," "Open Heart" and "Jack Ryan." The actor expressed excitement with his casting on Twitter and said, "So honored & grateful for the opportunity to help bring this magical story to life once again. Let's get to work!"

John August, who wrote "Big Fish," will pen the script for "Aladdin" while Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce.

The animated film "Aladdin" won Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song and was the highest-earning film in 1992.

"Aladdin" is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in 2019.