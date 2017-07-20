Alabama Christian university rejects $3m funding from denomination that sought closure of LGBT student group

x

A Christian American university has rejected $3m (£2.3m) funding from the denomination that founded it after a demand that it shut down an LGBT students' group.

Earlier this year students at Samford University, which was founded by Alabama Baptists in 1841, applied for permission to form Samford Together to provide 'a forum for students who want to discuss topics relating to sexual orientation and gender identity...[in] an open-minded and accepting environment'.

The university's faculty approved the group in April, though it has yet to be formally recognised by Samford's board of trustees.

The Alabama Baptist Convention said after the faculty's vote that it was 'saddened' that the university had 'voted to affirm the recognition of a student group that identifies with values contrary to biblical teachings on sexuality'.

In a joint statement, the convention's president, John Thweatt, and Rick Lance, the executive director of its board of missions said: 'We strongly believe that the Old Testament and New Testament each speak unequivocally against homosexuality. When addressing same-gender sexual relationships, the Bible without exception never affirms such behaviour as an approved lifestyle'.

They later warned that they would withdraw the $3m funding offered if the board of trustees approved Samford Together.

But in response, the university has declined the donation, which it had been due to receive on January 1. That decision was approved by the university's executive committee, it said in statement.

The university president, Andrew Westmoreland said: 'I believe the action taken by our trustees is something that both parties have been anticipating for some time and will serve the best interests of both Samford and the Alabama Baptist State Convention'.

He added: 'Our longstanding educational and ministry relationships with Alabama Baptists have always been more significant than money, and these relationships will continue and flourish.'

Westmoreland went on to say that he wanted the university to address topics related to human sexuality and 'other important issues at the intersection of Christian understanding and cultural reality'.

Stopping short of offering formal recognition to Samford Together, he said that the university would 'work to accomplish each of the group's worthy goals'.

Following the announcement, the convention reiterated its opposition to the embryonic LGBT student group. 'The matter of recognition of the student organisation is in the hands of the leadership of Samford University. They know our concerns about the organisation as expressed in person and in print,' said Thweatt.

Samford University describes itself as 'deeply rooted in its Christian mission'.