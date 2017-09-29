'Akira' updates, news: Hollywood adaptation to Americanize film?

Movie poster for the 1988 animated film "Akira" Toho

The live-action movie of "Akira" is bringing in mixed reactions from fans now that "Thor: Ragnarok" director Taika Waititi is rumored to be in talks to helm the adaptation of the manga.

Ever since the film was reported to take place in the dystopian city of New Manhattan instead of the original Neo-Tokyo in the manga, critics have been worried that the film will become the latest addition to the list of whitewashed Hollywood films.

Is the change in setting just the beginning? Recent whitewashing controversies come to mind, such as Netflix's adaptation of "Death Note," which also moved the film's setting from Japan to Seattle. It starred American actor Nat Wolff in the lead role, despite the original manga featuring Japanese characters.

The live-action "Ghost in the Shell" feature film is also an example of a whitewashed film, as it featured Scarlett Johansson as Major. The movie is widely considered a box-office failure, as it only made less than $41 million in the U.S. box office.

Critics have argued that "Akira" needs to stay true to its Japanese roots as the manga is uniquely rooted in the country's culture. Foremost is how "Akira" reflects Japan's experience with nuclear explosions devastating their country, with military occupation and building back after the damages of a war.

What may assure fans at this stage, perhaps, is that "Akira" creator Katsuhiro Otomo gave a specific condition as to his manga's adaptation: He must first approve the scenario.

"If someone wants to do something new with 'Akira' then I am mostly okay with that. As I accepted the offer for a live-action 'Akira' to be made, so I am generally okay with whatever they want to do with it," Otomo told Forbes. "However, I did give one major condition to a live-action version and that is that I had to check and approve the scenario."

There is no premiere date yet for the "Akira" live-action movie as of press time.