Ahead of the election, politicians need to re-engage with the country's millions of Christians

As Christians we must challenge those seeking our vote, those who want to run the country, and make sure they understand our concerns.

When just a few thousand votes could determine the outcome of the General Election, all the political parties should be listening to Christian voters.

Across the United Kingdom the concerns of the many who want to uphold marriage and the family, protect the elderly and unborn, and celebrate the God-given differences between men and women are being ignored. Attempts are even made to restrict their free speech by branding it 'hate crime'.

Candidates are often fearful to debate these issues because they might breach the tenets of political correctness. But Christians want to know where prospective MPs stand on issues they care deeply about. Politicians need to re-engage with the millions of Christians who are asking how to vote in this election.

Many feel that the main political parties have been ignoring their concerns. But I would still urge them to vote and play an active part in the General Election. The state is a means of God's 'common grace' for all people – not just Christians. In casting a vote we are choosing those who rule us. It's a role we all have – and it's a vitally important one.

Finally, I call on Christians to pray for "all those in authority". Pray they may have wisdom to make the right decisions when in power. Pray too that we may continue to be allowed the freedom to live godly lives and have liberty to share the Gospel.

Colin Hart is the director of The Christian Institute. The Christian Institute's new Election Briefing 2019 provides information on MPs' voting track records and where the parties stand on issues of importance to Christians. It is available from christian.org.uk/election, or can be ordered from The Christian Institute by emailing [email protected] or calling 0191 281 5664.