'Agents of SHIELD' season 5 spoilers: Fitz could still have some evil in him

A promotional poster for 'Agents of SHIELD' featuring Leo Fitz, played by Iain De Caestecker. Facebook/AgentsofShield

"Agents of SHIELD" will not be returning until after Marvel finishes airing "Marvel's Inhumans." However, this has not stopped fans from wondering what the plot will be about, especially regarding some of its particular characters.

Leo Fitz, played by Iain De Caestecker, has suffered through a lot in the show being the number two in villain Aida's alternate reality. He was tasked to do horrible things that left him with permanent post-traumatic stress, which has likely changed his character forever. However, Heroic Hollywood suggested that Fitz will be on a path of redemption.

According to Comic Book, Fitz' love interest Jemma Simmons, played by Elizabeth Henstridge, was a bit annoyed by his reluctance in coming up with an idea to destroy Aida once and for all. It is possible that Fitz has a deep seated attachment to his alternate self, which could mean that remnants of his evil self could be present within him. This could play a big part in how the series evolves, but it is safe to say that the series will prioritize rebuilding the story.

Aida, on the other hand, has a special ability to take form out of darkness. If some speck of her resides within the cast members, could it be possible that this darkness would be able to corrupt some of them? It seems very likely that such a predicament would be one of the more interesting plot points to go on for the story.

After the events in the previous episodes, Fitz still remains to be a fundamentally good person. With his brilliance in engineering, his contributions to SHIELD has been more than helpful. He is most certainly one of the team's major assets in combating otherworldly adversaries by equipping the team with the necessary gadgets derived from his engineering skills.

There is yet to be a confirmed date for the next episode of "Agents of SHIELD." If "Marvel's Inhuman" airs in uninterrupted fashion, it is possible that the series continues on by late November or early December.