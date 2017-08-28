'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 5 release date news: Superhero show to return sooner than expected

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." promotional image. Facebook/AgentsofShield

The fifth season of the Marvel superhero show "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." will be premiering sooner than expected, specifically towards the end of the year.

For the past seasons, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was always shown in the fall. This time, however, the show has been set aside to make way for the premiere season of another Marvel series called "Inhumans."

"As soon as the eight episodes of 'Inhumans' is done, then 'S.H.I.E.L.D.' will begin," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour earlier this month,

The long-running show was expected to return early next year but after Dungey's latest comments, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." could be coming back in November.

"Marvel's Inhumans" will premiere on Sept. 29 with eight episodes in its first season. If it runs uninterrupted and ends on Nov. 17, this would mean that "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 could begin the following week, on Nov. 24.

If this schedule holds true, it will be welcome news for fans who thought that the show would return in 2018.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." has had a prominent storyline in relation to the alien Kree race and the creation of superhuman soldiers which they called Inhumans. Apparently, the Kree genetically engineered the DNA of humans thousands of years ago to create an Inhuman army for their own galactic wars.

Through terrigenesis, a human could transform into a powerful Inhuman if he or she had the Kree genetic code. Agent Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennett) was one of those who had alien genes and transformed into a super-powered Inhuman, capable of causing tremors and creating force blasts.

The fan-favorite "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and Marvel's "Inhumans" occur in the same Marvel universe. It remains to be seen though if the shows will cross over with each other at some point.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 has no release date set yet but is expected to return sometime in November on ABC.