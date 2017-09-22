Entertainment
'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 5 release date news, spoilers: Daisy may date alien in upcoming run

Sotero Nacional

Promotional poster for "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."Facebook/ AgentsofShield

In the upcoming season of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," Daisy Johnson a.k.a. (Chloe Bennet) may be dating an alien in at least one episode.

Actor Clark Gregg, who plays Phil Coulson on the show, revealed on Twitter that when he was asked whether he would direct an episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D," he replied, "I'm directing my first one starting this week. #DaisyDatesanAlien."

Having aliens on the action-sci-fi show is not far-fetched since the extra-terrestrial Kree race have appeared in past seasons. These were the aliens that came to Earth in the distant past and genetically modified the human DNA in order to create enhanced beings called Inhumans that could fight in their galactic wars.

Through terrigenesis, a process wherein the human transforms into an Inhuman, people became powerful beings, one of whom was Johnson who could generate strong vibrations and cause devastating earthquakes.

Gregg's post suggests that the Kree may be returning to the show and that Johnson may be getting into a relationship with one of them. She has a history with the alien race and is possibly just as powerful as them. It remains to be seen which alien race Johnson will be associated with and how romantically linked she will be.

The Kree, of course, are not the only alien race in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) fighting companion Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander) came from Asgard and made an appearance on the show a few years ago. So, not only did the Kree appear but Asgardians have shown up as well, making it highly likely that a new alien appearing on the show will possibly have a close relationship with Johnson.

"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will premiere after "Marvel's Inhumans" wraps up its first season. It will air Fridays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

