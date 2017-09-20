'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 5 premiere date, spoilers, news: Lance Hunter returns; Clark Gregg to direct one episode

A promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." featuring Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen. Facebook/AgentsofShield

The upcoming season of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." has many surprises in store for the fans. Aside from a new plot and villains, season 5 is expected to feature the return of a fan-favorite character.

According to Entertainment Weekly, former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) will be a part of the season 5 cast. Lance first appeared in season 2, where he was introduced as a mercenary recruited into S.H.I.E.L.D.

Blood left the series back in season 3 as his character quit S.H.I.E.L.D. after being compromised. Lance, along with his wife Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki), was set to star in the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" spin-off series "Most Wanted." Unfortunately, ABC dropped the TV project.

Entertainment Weekly did not reveal the circumstances of Lance's return in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 as the production team is keeping every detail under wraps. However, the publication was able to obtain an exclusive first look at the actor as he starts shooting scenes for the upcoming fifth season.

Meanwhile, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will be another milestone for a main cast member, Clark Gregg. The actor, who plays the role of Agent Phil Coulson, is reported to serve as a director for at least one episode.

Gregg confirmed on Twitter that he will be working behind the camera to direct a single episode, which began shooting last week.

Gregg's stint as a director for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will be his first time for a television series. However, the actor already has directorial experience in feature-length movies such as "Choke" and "Trust Me."

The actor has been leading the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." cast since the first season. His character first appeared in 2012's "The Avengers" where he was killed but was brought back in the TV show as S.H.I.E.L.D.'s trusted spy.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 has no exact release date yet but it is expected to premiere later this year.