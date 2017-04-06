'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 episode 17 spoilers, news: Daisy, Jemma try to escape the Framework; Hydra's identity to be revealed
There is no way out for Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Daisy (Chloe Bennet) in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4.
Titled "Identity and Change," next week's episode will finally reveal the identity of Hydra (Mallory Jansen). According to the official synopsis, Daisy and Jemma continue to struggle with finding an escape route to the real world. While they try to flee from the "Matrix"-like Framework, the identity of the Inhuman leader of the Resistance is unveiled.
ABC has released a new poster for the upcoming episode that gives fans a first look at Jansen's manipulative Hydra. "All hail Madame Hydra," reads the text on the image. The network also launched a sneak peak, which shows Daisy and Jemma meeting up with other familiar characters inside the Framework. Mack (Henry Simmons) appears to be hugging his daughter, while Simmons tells Radcliffe (John Hannah) that he should help them. "I'm afraid there is no escape from this place," Radcliffe responds.
Executive producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen recently caught up with Entertainment Weekly to share their thoughts on the introduction of the female supervillain. "Since we're bringing back Hydra in the Framework, we thought we'd bring it back with a force to be reckoned with," the producers said. "Madame Hydra is a villain with the perfect combo of strength, sexy, and scary. We've thrown many challenges Mallory's way and she's always up for the task. We're excited for fans to see how she makes Madame Hydra come to life."
In the Marvel comics, Madame Hydra is also known as Viper, who later became a foe of the Avengers and the X-Men. This is the third role Jansen has played on the ABC series. Earlier in the season, Jansen was first introduced as Aida, the Life Model Decoy (LMD) made by Radcliffe. The said LMD was developed based on Agnes, a real person whom the actress also portrayed in the current installment. She was a terminally ill character who was also Radcliffe's former love interest.
The fourth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Manchester Passion Play: 'Being involved has led me to know Jesus as my Saviour'
- What did the Christian PR officer say when a Vicar swapped wives with his organist?
- Pope Francis laments deaths in Syria chemical attack as top Bishop says the carnage 'shocks the soul'
- Evangelical charity is helping people 'come to know Jesus' and rise out of poverty in Africa and Iraq, UK boss says
- Labour heavyweight Hilary Benn tells Christian group we are in 'Winter of political discontent' over Brexit
- Pakistani prosecutor who offered jailed Christians freedom if they convert to Islam suspended
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea