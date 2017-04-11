'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 episode 17 spoilers: Daisy, Jemma struggle to escape from Framework
Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Jemma (Elizabeth Henstridge) continue to look for ways to escape from the Framework in episode 17 of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4.
In the previous episode, both ladies already attempted to leave the Framework, but their attempts proved futile when they continued to be trapped.
The official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Identity and Change" reveals that Daisy and Jemma will struggle to look for an escape route going to the real world. The situation complicates when the identity of the Inhuman leader of the Resistance group is revealed.
In the promotional preview of episode 17, Daisy and Jemma will do their very best in order to return to the real world. The clip shows them doing all means to get out of the Framework, but Melinda (Ming-Na Wen) reveals that there is no way out.
Toward the end of the preview, Jemma threatens Holden (John Hannah) at gunpoint and demands him to help them escape. However, Holden broke the news, saying "I'm afraid there is no escape from this place."
Meanwhile, in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Daisy and Phil (Clark Gregg) are shown brainstorming over their discovery. At the start of the clip, Phil recaps everything, saying that they are from the real world and that they are being held captive in a virtual world. He then points out how everything is fabricated there, including the news.
When Daisy confirms this, Phil becomes excited. He tells Daisy that Hydra used Cambridge to manipulate everything, but masked it in the "name of law and order." Phil also talks about the blue soap, which he believes is the instrument that Hydra uses to mess up with them. Daisy becomes confused and points out to Project Tahiti instead.
The conversation and discussion become interrupted when Grant (Brett Dalton) calls Daisy and tells her that someone is on the way to pick up Phil.
Episode 17 of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 airs on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.
