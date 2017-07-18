'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' actress Ming-Na Wen comments on possible Coulson–May romance
The fourth season of the popular Marvel spinoff series "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." laid the foundations for a possible romantic relationship between two of its major characters. Ming-Na Wen, who plays agent Melinda May in the show had something to say about the possibility of a love story between her onscreen alter ego and Clark Gregg's character Phil Coulson.
While speaking alongside co-star Brett Dalton at the Heroes & Villains Con in Nashville last weekend, Wen commented on her character's budding relationship with the division director. "I think what's so fun is that the writers enjoy placating, as well as teasing the audience," she said, according to a report from ComicBook.com, adding, "I think it's more fun not to take the next step."
While Dalton disagrees with her, the actress understood that not everyone will agree as they can have their own opinion on the matter. "We'll see what happens with May and Coulson," she continued. "I think it's just so fun to play the two of them, not knowing how to take it to the next step, or the next level."
The new season offers a lot of possibilities story-wise, as the show has employed some interesting plot devices that could potentially stir the story and the characters to different directions. The fourth season saw Life Model Decoys (LMDs) become the central antagonists of the series.
During its last episodes, it also introduced "the framework," where the characters were thrown into an alternate reality where the villainous group HYDRA rules. This gave the producers and writers almost unlimited storytelling options, as pointed out by Comic Book Movie. It did not disappoint as the show ended up with one of its strongest seasons.
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait longer as the fifth season of the show will not begin airing until January 2018 to make room for the new miniseries "Inhumans" which will start this fall. Despite the delayed premier, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." will still return with a full season of 22 episodes.
